Seoul stocks plunge late Fri. morning amid virus resurgence
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged nearly 2 percent late Friday morning as the country decided to impose a semi-lockdown in the greater Seoul area, a hotbed for the recent spike in the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 59.66 points, or 1.83 percent, to trade at 3,193.02 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a lackluster start, the KOSPI deepened its losses as foreign selling increased ahead of strengthened virus restrictions in the wider Seoul area.
The announcement came as the country added 1,316 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the highest number since the virus first hit the country on Jan. 20, 2020.
Starting Monday, private gatherings of three or more people will be banned after 6 p.m., with bars, sports games and in-person classes ordered to close.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.47 percent.
Pharmaceutical top cap Samsung Biologics decreased 1.27 percent, and internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.84 percent. Giant chemical firm LG Chem slumped 3.14 percent.
The country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.53 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,148.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
COVID-19 cases break record for 2nd day, wider Seoul under semi-lockdown