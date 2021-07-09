Power sales up 6.6 pct in May on economic recovery
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's electricity consumption continued to rise in May amid an accelerating economic rebound, data showed Friday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy used 40,842 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power in May, up 6.6 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO).
It marked the seventh consecutive month for the power consumption to increase on-year.
By segment, power consumption of the industrial sector rebounded a whopping 10.3 percent, and that of shops and offices also advanced 3 percent, according to KEPCO.
South Korea's finance ministry recently raised its 2021 growth outlook for the country's economy amid robust exports and reviving consumption. The government forecast its economy to expand 4.2 percent this year, up from its December estimate of 3.2 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
COVID-19 cases break record for 2nd day, wider Seoul under semi-lockdown