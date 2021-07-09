Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases break record for 2nd day, wider Seoul under semi-lockdown
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday reported the highest-ever daily COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, as health authorities decided to impose the toughest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area, the hotbed for the recent spike in virus infections, in an effort to bring the fourth wave of the outbreak under control.
The country recorded 1,316 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,236 local infections, raising the total caseload to 164,028, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon to hold emergency meeting on coronavirus crisis next Monday
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will hold an emergency inter-agency meeting to discuss the COVID-19 crisis in the greater Seoul area early next week, his office said Friday.
Moon instructed that the "special" session be convened at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-----------------
USFK to toughen COVID-19 quarantine rules amid another wave of pandemic
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) decided to implement tougher antivirus rules for two weeks, banning visits to bars and clubs and mandating mask wearing, amid the fast spread of the pandemic in South Korea, the U.S. military said Friday.
South Korea has seen a drastic surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload over the past several days, reporting the highest-ever figure on Friday since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The Seoul government decided to impose the toughest social distancing scheme in the greater Seoul area starting next week.
-----------------
Investigation confirms immense pressure on Air Force sexual abuse victim to forget incident
SEOUL -- For the late Air Force noncommissioned officer who killed herself 80 days after suffering sexual abuse, the nightmarish groping and touching were just the beginning of yet another torment: immense pressure from colleagues to forget it, an investigation showed Friday.
According to the defense ministry's interim investigation report, the victim came under repeated pressure and threats after she was groped and molested by a colleague of the same rank during a car ride after an office dinner on the night of March 2.
-----------------
BTS compilation album certified million-seller in Japan
SEOUL -- A Japanese-language album by superband BTS has received a million-seller certification in Japan, the group's agency said Friday.
"BTS, The Best," the seven-piece band's album released in the Asian country in June, received the certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to Big Hit Music.
-----------------
(LEAD) Brother of late fisheries official asks N.K. diplomatic missions to deliver letter to leader Kim
SEOUL -- The brother of a South Korean fisheries official killed in North Korean waters said Friday he sent emails to the North's diplomatic missions in Hong Kong and Mongolia asking them to deliver his letter to leader Kim Jong-un.
The fisheries official was shot and killed by North Korea's military in September while adrift in waters north of the inter-Korean sea border in the Yellow Sea, a day after he went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
-----------------
Senior diplomat meets senior Congo officials to discuss bilateral cooperation
SEOUL -- Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, met senior officials of the Republic of the Congo to discuss bilateral ties and economic cooperation during his trip there this week, the foreign ministry said Friday.
On Wednesday, Ham paid courtesy calls on Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso and Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, the minister of international cooperation and promotion of public-private partnership.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose highest-level distancing scheme in Seoul area amid virus resurgence
SEOUL -- South Korea announced Friday it will place the greater Seoul area under the toughest social distancing rules of Level 4 as concerns of a fourth wave of new COVID-19 outbreaks over the summer grow stronger.
The decision to implement Level 4 guidelines in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital, Monday for two weeks was reached in an interagency COVID-19 response meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.
-----------------
N. Korea's malicious cyber activities pose threat to U.S., allies: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- North Korea poses a significant cyber threat to the United States and other countries, particularly to financial institutions, a State Department spokesman said Thursday.
Ned Price also highlighted the need for joint efforts to counter such threats posed by the North.
"North Korea's malicious cyber activities threaten the United States. They threaten our allies and partners, countries around the world," the spokesman said at a press briefing, also elaborating that the North "poses a significant cyber threat to financial institutions."
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
COVID-19 cases break record for 2nd day, wider Seoul under semi-lockdown