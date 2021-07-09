POSCO Q2 operating earnings up 1212.7 pct. to 2.2 tln won
All News 12:17 July 09, 2021
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Friday estimated its second-quarter operating profit at 2.2 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), up 1212.7 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 32.8 percent to 18.22 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 9.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
Most Saved
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
COVID-19 cases break record for 2nd day, wider Seoul under semi-lockdown