POSCO Q2 operating earnings up 1212.7 pct. to 2.2 tln won

All News 12:17 July 09, 2021

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Friday estimated its second-quarter operating profit at 2.2 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), up 1212.7 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 32.8 percent to 18.22 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 9.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
