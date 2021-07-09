KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 15,950 DN 400
JWPHARMA 30,150 DN 550
DB HiTek 60,600 UP 700
LX INT 30,200 DN 950
DongkukStlMill 21,000 DN 650
Daesang 26,600 DN 350
CJ 98,400 DN 2,100
TaihanElecWire 2,980 UP 80
SKNetworks 5,810 DN 170
Hyundai M&F INS 24,700 DN 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,500 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 38,200 DN 750
HITEJINRO 34,500 DN 1,000
Yuhan 61,800 DN 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 181,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 100,500 UP 1,000
DL 77,300 DN 1,600
SK hynix 119,500 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 625,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 57,100 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,250 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 209,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,100 DN 350
Kogas 35,250 DN 150
Hanwha 30,000 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,750 DN 150
KIA CORP. 86,000 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,200 DN 4,300
KEPCO E&C 56,000 UP 3,400
NEXENTIRE 9,230 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 133,500 DN 500
KCC 312,500 DN 5,500
SKBP 128,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 60,800 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 226,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 20,200 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,000 DN 700
Daewoong 37,800 DN 700
SamyangFood 88,500 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,650 UP 250
(MORE)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
COVID-19 cases break record for 2nd day, wider Seoul under semi-lockdown