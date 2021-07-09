KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 36,000 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 56,800 DN 1,600
S-Oil 102,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 124,500 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 227,500 DN 1,000
OCI 114,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 253,000 DN 6,000
HMM 44,650 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,900 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 91,400 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,000 DN 700
KorZinc 426,500 DN 7,500
KumhoPetrochem 216,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,550 DN 150
Mobis 276,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,300 UP 500
S-1 81,400 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 DN 1,500
KG DONGBU STL 16,550 DN 700
SKTelecom 322,000 UP 5,000
SNT MOTIV 67,000 UP 300
HyundaiElev 49,800 DN 700
ZINUS 103,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 182,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,750 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 6,980 UP 50
Hanon Systems 15,950 DN 400
SK 270,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 67,100 UP 1,800
Handsome 38,800 DN 1,400
Hanchem 232,500 DN 4,500
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 76,100 DN 1,700
DWS 42,700 UP 300
KEPCO 24,300 DN 200
SamsungSecu 42,850 DN 1,050
DONGSUH 29,700 DN 350
SamsungEng 23,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 128,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 7,940 DN 200
