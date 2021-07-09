KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 DN 750
CheilWorldwide 24,450 DN 400
KT 32,150 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 DN4500
LOTTE TOUR 19,100 DN 450
LG Uplus 14,600 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,600 DN 1,500
KT&G 82,200 DN 800
DHICO 26,100 UP 850
Doosanfc 46,000 DN 1,000
LG Display 23,050 DN 450
Kangwonland 25,450 DN 400
NAVER 415,500 DN 6,500
Kakao 160,500 DN 2,500
IBK 10,050 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 800,000 DN 34,000
KIWOOM 119,500 DN 2,500
DSME 32,700 DN 600
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,350 DN 130
DongwonF&B 220,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 41,800 DN 200
LGH&H 1,720,000 DN 43,000
LGCHEM 833,000 DN 26,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,100 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 159,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 262,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 22,400 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 0
KIH 95,200 DN 2,700
LOTTE Himart 33,800 DN 650
GS 44,050 DN 650
CJ CGV 29,400 DN 350
LIG Nex1 41,650 DN 700
Fila Holdings 53,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,500 DN 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 3,525 UP 5
(MORE)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
COVID-19 cases break record for 2nd day, wider Seoul under semi-lockdown