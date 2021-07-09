AMOREPACIFIC 239,500 DN 8,000

FOOSUNG 11,450 UP 350

SK Innovation 272,000 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 36,800 DN 1,050

KBFinancialGroup 50,400 DN 1,900

Hansae 21,900 DN 550

LX HAUSYS 105,000 UP 500

Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 1,650

CSWIND 74,800 DN 2,000

GKL 16,350 DN 50

KOLON IND 78,800 0

HanmiPharm 339,000 DN 4,000

BNK Financial Group 7,350 DN 140

emart 152,000 DN 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY498 00 DN300

HANJINKAL 62,200 DN 2,500

DoubleUGames 60,500 DN 200

CUCKOO 121,500 UP 1,500

COSMAX 132,000 DN 1,000

MANDO 61,700 DN 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 857,000 DN 6,000

INNOCEAN 63,500 DN 1,100

Doosan Bobcat 48,600 UP 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,450 DN 600

Netmarble 133,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S66600 DN500

ORION 117,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,900 DN 300

BGF Retail 163,000 DN 5,500

SKCHEM 247,000 DN 4,000

HDC-OP 32,100 UP 350

HYOSUNG TNC 890,000 DN 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 513,000 UP 21,500

SKBS 160,500 UP 3,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,150 DN 300

HYBE 308,000 UP 14,000

SK ie technology 209,000 UP 4,000

DL E&C 151,000 DN 1,000

LX HOLDINGS 10,650 DN 200

KOLMAR KOREA 54,400 DN 1,600

(END)