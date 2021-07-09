Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 July 09, 2021

AMOREPACIFIC 239,500 DN 8,000
FOOSUNG 11,450 UP 350
SK Innovation 272,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 36,800 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 50,400 DN 1,900
Hansae 21,900 DN 550
LX HAUSYS 105,000 UP 500
Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 1,650
CSWIND 74,800 DN 2,000
GKL 16,350 DN 50
KOLON IND 78,800 0
HanmiPharm 339,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,350 DN 140
emart 152,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY498 00 DN300
HANJINKAL 62,200 DN 2,500
DoubleUGames 60,500 DN 200
CUCKOO 121,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 132,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 61,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 857,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 63,500 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 48,600 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,450 DN 600
Netmarble 133,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S66600 DN500
ORION 117,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,900 DN 300
BGF Retail 163,000 DN 5,500
SKCHEM 247,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 32,100 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 890,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 513,000 UP 21,500
SKBS 160,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,150 DN 300
HYBE 308,000 UP 14,000
SK ie technology 209,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 151,000 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,650 DN 200
KOLMAR KOREA 54,400 DN 1,600
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!