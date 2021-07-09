S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 9, 2021
All News 16:30 July 09, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.857 0.866 -0.9
2-year TB 1.200 1.208 -0.8
3-year TB 1.375 1.358 +1.7
10-year TB 2.033 2.002 +3.1
2-year MSB 1.188 1.191 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.874 1.865 +0.9
91-day CD 0.680 0.690 -1.0
(END)
