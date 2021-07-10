Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:08 July 10, 2021

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Vaccine receivers not exempt from new distancing measure in greater Seoul area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't proposes new distancing measures in greater Seoul area, putting it under semi-lockdown after 6 p.m. (Kookmin Daily)
-- We need to stop to live, gatherings of 3 or more people after 6 p.m. to be banned for 2 weeks (Donga llbo)
-- A road not taken, public's cooperation is 'best antivirus measure' (Segye Times)
-- Gov't puts responsibility on citizens for 4th time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't opts for 'nighttime shutdown' on delta variant shock (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- The emergence of metaverse (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Time to stop' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul area to come to halt on delta variant fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Resurgence in COVID-19 cases jolts global stock markets (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!