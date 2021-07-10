Korean-language dailies

-- Vaccine receivers not exempt from new distancing measure in greater Seoul area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't proposes new distancing measures in greater Seoul area, putting it under semi-lockdown after 6 p.m. (Kookmin Daily)

-- We need to stop to live, gatherings of 3 or more people after 6 p.m. to be banned for 2 weeks (Donga llbo)

-- A road not taken, public's cooperation is 'best antivirus measure' (Segye Times)

-- Gov't puts responsibility on citizens for 4th time (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't opts for 'nighttime shutdown' on delta variant shock (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- The emergence of metaverse (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Time to stop' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Greater Seoul area to come to halt on delta variant fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Resurgence in COVID-19 cases jolts global stock markets (Korea Economic Daily)

