Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 10, 2021
SEOUL, Jul. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/22 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 27/23 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 31/23 Heavy Rain 70
Chuncheon 28/22 Heavy Rain 80
Gangneung 29/22 Heavy Rain 60
Jeonju 32/23 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 31/23 Heavy Rain 60
Jeju 32/25 Rain 60
Daegu 34/23 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 29/23 Heavy Rain 60
(END)
