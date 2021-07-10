Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 10, 2021

SEOUL, Jul. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/22 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 27/23 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 31/23 Heavy Rain 70

Chuncheon 28/22 Heavy Rain 80

Gangneung 29/22 Heavy Rain 60

Jeonju 32/23 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 31/23 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 32/25 Rain 60

Daegu 34/23 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 29/23 Heavy Rain 60

