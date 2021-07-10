3 more COVID-19 cases in KBO force 2 games to be canceled

This was the second straight coronavirus-related cancellation for these two weekend matchups. On Friday, two members of the Dinos tested positive for COVID-19, and the Dinos-Heroes game got wiped out. The Twins-Bears game was canceled out of precaution because the Bears had played the Dinos in Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday. The entire Bears team received COVID-19 tests Friday, and two results came back positive, while one additional Dinos player got a positive result in a teamwide retest.