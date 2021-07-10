37 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Thirty U.S. Forces Korea service members and seven other affiliated people tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the U.S. military said Saturday, amid a massive spike in virus infections across South Korea.
The 30 service members were either from Camp Casey and Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul; Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul; the adjacent Osan Air Base; and the K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, according to USFK.
The remaining cases were three Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) stationed at Camp Casey; two Korean civilian employees at Camp Humphreys, and two family members at K-16, it added.
All of them tested positive between Monday and Wednesday, and they are in isolation at Camp Humphreys, Osan Air Base and at a facility designated for Korean nationals, the USFK said.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,009, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the U.S.
The total caseload surpassed the 1,000 mark since the USFK reported a first confirmed case in February last year.
The USFK has reported cluster infections across the nation in recent weeks, though it completed vaccinating more than 80 percent of its population. On Friday, it toughened its antivirus rules for two weeks, banning its people from visiting bars and clubs and mandating mask wearing regardless vaccination status.
South Korea has experienced a surge in new cases over the past several days, with the daily figure reaching a record-high of 1,378 Saturday. The country's total caseload came to 166,722. the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
