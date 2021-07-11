Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:21 July 11, 2021
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 29/23 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 31/23 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 31/24 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 30/24 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 30/23 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 60
Jeonju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60
Jeju 33/26 Rain 20
Daegu 33/24 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 30/24 Heavy Rain 60
(END)
