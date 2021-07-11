Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

July 11, 2021

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 29/23 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 31/23 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 31/24 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 30/24 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/23 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 60

Jeonju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 33/26 Rain 20

Daegu 33/24 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 30/24 Heavy Rain 60

