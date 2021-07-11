Seoul reasserts fruitful Korea-Japan summit as prerequisite for Moon's visit to Tokyo
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae reiterated Sunday that the decision on President Moon Jae-in's potential attendance at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games depends on whether the visit would guarantee a fruitful summit meeting between the two countries' leaders.
Cheong Wa Dae has left the door open for Moon's possible attendance at the opening ceremony set for July 23 and a summit meeting between Moon and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on that occasion.
The possibility of Moon's visit to Japan is reportedly getting slimmer, however, amid a wide gap of opinion between the countries over the nature of the envisioned summit.
"So far, we have talked (with Japan) about two conditions for Moon's Japan visit, a summit meeting and (related) results," a Cheong Wa Dae official told Yonhap News Agency. "Above all, there should be results (from the summit)."
Seoul has been seeking to arrange the Moon-Suga summit, with an eye to finding resolutions to thorny issues with the neighbor, such as Japan's export curbs on certain South Korean products as well as its planned release of radioactive water from a destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
Japan, however, appears to be reluctant, with the country's Kyodo News reporting earlier in the day Suga's talks with foreign guests, including Moon, may be limited to about 15 minutes each due to time constraints.
The report also said Japan excludes the possibility of consultation or negotiations in the envisioned Seoul-Tokyo summit, only considering possible expression of its basic stance on major historical issues.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
COVID-19 cases rise above 1,300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul faces toughest curbs
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korea in search of solutions for looming ultra-low childbirth, aging population
-
(3rd LD) COVID-19 cases hit new high for 3rd day ahead of semi-lockdown in greater Seoul
-
Elite high schools retain status in 10-0 victory over education authorities
-
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul