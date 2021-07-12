Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 cases top 300 in non-greater capital areas for 1st time since Jan. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Peak of 4th wave of pandemic has yet to come (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pandemic fast spreading in regions outside greater capital area (Donga Ilbo)
-- Amid 4th wave of pandemic, strictest distancing rules take effect in greater Seoul area (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Capital area under toughest-ever Level 4 social distancing for 2 weeks (Segye Times)
-- Any failure to contain pandemic in summer will lead to worst autumn: experts (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Small merchants in greater capital area to receive compensation for biz losses over pandemic (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Delta Covid-19 variant fast spreading in greater capital area (Hankyoreh)
-- Daily coronavirus cases surpass 300 in regions outside capital area (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prices of 'jeonse' provided by rental biz operators are 40 pct below market prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Amid fast spread of Delta variant, greater capital area effectively under nighttime curfew (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Strictest distancing rules take effect in Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Stiffest distancing measures take effect in greater Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- COVID-19 variant feared to spread throughout country (Korea Times)
