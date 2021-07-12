(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 12)
Stern punishment
Military should go all-out to prevent sex crimes
Military prosecutors have indicted 10 service members over the death of an Air Force master sergeant who was sexually harassed by her colleague in March. On Friday, the Ministry of National Defense announced the indictment, disclosing the interim results of its month-long investigation into the case.
However, critics are questioning whether the ministry has done its best to get to the bottom of the case and its sincerity to take stern action against those responsible for her death. The ministry and the military still cannot avoid criticism for failing to conduct a thorough investigation and get tougher on the perpetrator and other service members who tried to cover up the case.
The alleged sexual harassment and the ensuing suicide of the victim have incurred the rage of the public. The master sergeant, identified by her surname Lee, killed herself in May after she suffered harassment by a colleague of the same rank, surnamed Jang. The incident occurred in a car when they were on their way back to their base from a private gathering. She reported the incident to senior officers, but they persuaded and even threatened her to reconcile with the perpetrator.
The ministry's investigation revealed that the officers and their higher-ups had even tried to cover up the incident. The victim was found to have suffered secondary victimization without getting any protection from her unit or the Air Force which failed to separate her from the offender immediately. She was transferred to another base at her request two months later. Then she was subject to further damage because details about the case were leaked.
The ministry also found that she reported sexual harassment twice previously by two warrant officers ― in 2019 and 2020. This means that the Air Force has done nothing to investigate her complaints properly, punish the perpetrators and stop further harassment. The Air Force even reported Lee's death to the defense ministry without mentioning her sexual harassment complaints. It flagrantly ignored regulations on how to deal with sexual harassment cases.
That's why many people still cannot give credence to the ministry's interim investigation results. Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min said that 38 other service members will either face investigation or disciplinary measures. Yet the ministry should conduct a more thorough investigation to shed light on the case. It also needs to accept a request by the victim's family that a special military prosecutor be appointed to carry out an independent investigation.
It is urgent to work out comprehensive measures to stamp out widespread sexual harassment and violence in the military. The ministry has decided to set up an organization that will deal exclusively with sex crimes in the barracks. Yet this is insufficient. More than anything else, the government should reform the military criminal justice system to crack down effectively on any violators of the law or regulations.
(END)
