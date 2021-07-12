(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 12)

The developments point to the need to readjust the spending of the 33-trillion-won ($28.7 billion) supplementary budget earmarked to relieve their sufffering. Given the critical discrepancy between the consumption boost package and the worsened pandemic, the government must weigh the feasibility of its massive supplementary package. The Moon Jae-in administration had planned to boost consumption by doling out various types of coupons to the people, but the rapidly worsening pandemic calls for a brake on the spending. For instance, if the people rush to spend the handouts in the face of tougher restrictions bordering on a night curfew, it could trigger a spike in Covid-19 cases again.