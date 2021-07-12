South Korean missionary couple abducted in Haiti have been released: foreign ministry
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean missionary couple, who were abducted by an unidentified group in Haiti, have been released over the weekend after 17 days in captivity, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The two Korean citizens were set free at 12:06 p.m. on Saturday (Haiti time) and left the country the following day to return home via a third country, the ministry said. They remain in good shape.
Soon after the ministry learned of the kidnapping, Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon led a task force to secure their release. On June 25, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun had a phone call with Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to call for his support for the early release of the couple.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korea in search of solutions for looming ultra-low childbirth, aging population
-
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul
-
COVID-19 cases rise above 1,300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul faces toughest curbs
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases rise above 1,300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul faces toughest curbs
-
Elite high schools retain status in 10-0 victory over education authorities