Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up 14.1 pct in first 10 days of July

All News 08:56 July 12, 2021

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 14.1 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July on the back of robust demand for chips, autos and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.1 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $13.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#exports #chips #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!