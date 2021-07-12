Exports up 14.1 pct in first 10 days of July
All News 08:56 July 12, 2021
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 14.1 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July on the back of robust demand for chips, autos and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.1 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $13.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
