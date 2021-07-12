Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 12, 2021

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/24 Rain 20

Incheon 31/24 Cloudy 20

Suwon 33/24 Rain 20

Cheongju 33/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/24 Rain 20

Gangneung 32/25 Heavy Rain 70

Jeonju 34/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/25 Cloudy 20

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60

Busan 31/24 Heavy Rain 60

