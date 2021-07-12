Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by more than 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day Monday despite fewer tests over the weekend, as the greater Seoul area, the hotbed for the recent spike in new infections, is placed under the toughest social distancing measures.
The country added 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,063 local infections, raising the total caseload to 169,146, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The tally compares with 1,324 tallied the previous day.
-----------------
(2nd LD) South Korean missionary couple abducted in Haiti have been released: foreign ministry
SEOUL -- A South Korean missionary couple, who were abducted by an unidentified group in Haiti, have been released over the weekend after 17 days in captivity, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The two Korean citizens were set free at 12:06 p.m. on Saturday (Haiti time) and left the country the following day to return home via a third country, the ministry said. They remain in good shape.
-----------------
(News Focus) Recovery momentum in danger of losing steam amid virus flare-up
SEOUL -- The fourth round of the pandemic is posing a challenge to the country's economic recovery as the toughest-ever virus curbs may dampen improving domestic demand, experts said Monday, casting doubt over whether the South Korean economy can achieve the yearly growth target of 4.2 percent.
The country on Monday began implementing the Level 4 social distancing rules, the highest level in its four-tier scheme, in the greater capital area for two weeks as it grapples with the fourth wave of the pandemic.
-----------------
Moon's approval rebounds back to above 40 pct for 1st time since early March: poll
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's job approval rating climbed back to above 40 percent for the first time in 18 weeks, thanks to increased support from 30-something voters and independents, a poll showed Monday.
In the survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,519 people over the age of 18 from July 5-9, Moon's job approval rating was recorded at 41.1 percent, up 3.1 percentage points from the previous week.
-----------------
5 members of football club Seongnam test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- Five members of the South Korean football club Seongnam FC have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, putting the resumption of their season next week in jeopardy.
Seongnam and the Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Monday that two players and two staff members received positive results earlier in the day, hours after one of their coaches tested positive late Sunday.
-----------------
Performing arts, film industries on edge as toughest social distancing takes effect
SEOUL -- South Korea's performing arts and film scenes, which have been anticipating the return of fans, are on edge as the toughest social distancing in the greater Seoul area against coronavirus infections may affect the recent mood of recovery.
The country has reported more than 1,000 daily coronavirus infections for about a week amid a sluggish pace of vaccinations and increased outdoor activities in summer.
-----------------
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korea in search of solutions for looming ultra-low childbirth, aging population
-
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases rise above 1,300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul faces toughest curbs
-
(2nd LD) Kim and Xi highlight strong relations on treaty-signing anniversary