Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands

All News 15:14 July 12, 2021

(ATTN: ADDS more info at bottom; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL/POCHEON, South Korea, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Five people were injured after an Army ambulance helicopter crash-landed at a military base Monday, authorities said.

The helicopter made an emergency landing on the airstrip at an Army aviation battalion in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, at 10:35 a.m. while on its way to pick up a patient there, according to the Army and the local fire department.

Five crewmembers were injured, two seriously, and were moved to a nearby hospital. None of them are in a life-threatening condition, they said. The tail of the medevac chopper was partially destroyed.

"We have suspended the operations of the same type of the aircraft as of 11:10 a.m. Medical evacuation missions will be carried out by UH-60 jets," the Army said in a statement, adding they will look into the exact cause of the accident.

An Army ambulance helicopter is partially destroyed at an aviation battalion base in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, on July 12, 2021, after the aircraft crash-landed on the airstrip, leaving five people aboard injured. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#helicopter accident #Army
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!