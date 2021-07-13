BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS' summery, up-tempo number "Butter" remained atop Billboard's main singles chart for the seventh consecutive week.
""Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a seventh week," Billboard said on its Twitter account on Monday (U.S. time).
The septet's second English song drew 10.8 million U.S. streams and sold 108,800 downloads in the week ending July 8, it said. The song also attracted 29.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week.
It marked the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when "One Sweet Day," a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
Also, it is just one week behind "Drivers License" by American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in January and remained there for a yearly record of eight straight weeks.
For the seven-piece act, "Butter" is the BTS song with the longest run atop the Hot 100. The group now has 11 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 records, with "Butter" leading the list with seven times at No. 1, followed by "Dynamite" with three, and "Life Goes On" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" with one each.
On a regional level, BTS already became the first Asian artist to hit No. 1 for longer than four straight weeks on Billboard's main singles chart. Previously, Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto held the title with "Sukiyaki" in 1963.
"Butter," released on May 21, is a vibrant dance-pop track that the group hoped would give off good energy during the global coronavirus pandemic, along with three remix versions.
Upon its release, it swept online music charts and streaming platforms across the world, including iTunes and Spotify.
The English-language single also racked up 108.2 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views.
At the same time, BTS is expected to make another Hot 100 entry next week with its new attention-grabbing number "Permission to Dance," a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
The new dance-pop song, a track on the physical album for the septet's Billboard-topping hit "Butter" released last Friday, has been topping global music charts, rising to the No. 2 position on its first day.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(LEAD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas
-
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korea in search of solutions for looming ultra-low childbirth, aging population
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) Moon says very sorry for asking people to endure toughest social distancing rules