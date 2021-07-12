Moon says very sorry for asking people to endure toughest social distancing rules
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in apologized publicly Monday for requesting the public put up with the strictest level of social distancing restrictions.
He pledged to mobilize every possible resource to bring the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic here under control as early as possible.
He was speaking at the outset of an emergency interagency meeting on the rapid spread of the coronavirus, especially the delta variant, in Seoul and nearby areas.
"I am very sorry to ask the people once again to endure the situation a bit longer," Moon said during the Cheong Wa Dae session joined by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung and Incheon Mayor Park Nam-chun. Other attendees included Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Earlier in the day, the government implemented the highest level of social distancing restrictions in the Seoul metropolitan area. It will be effective for two weeks.
Ending the virus crisis through the strong measures would be a shortcut to minimize damage and advance the normalization of daily lives, Moon stressed.
"The government will act with extraordinary determination that it would have its back to the wall if it fails to halt the spread here," he said.
He added, "The government will establish a tighter web of virus control and prevention system, such as massive testing and thorough infection tracing, by mobilizing all available resources along with the local governments of the greater Seoul area."
-
