KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KIA CORP. 87,700 UP 1,700
Youngpoong 631,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 57,700 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,700 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 213,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,650 UP 550
Kogas 35,300 UP 50
SK hynix 120,000 UP 500
Hanwha 30,800 UP 800
LX INT 29,900 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 21,200 UP 200
CJ 101,000 UP 2,600
TaihanElecWire 2,915 DN 65
Hyundai M&F INS 25,300 UP 600
JWPHARMA 30,300 UP 150
DB HiTek 64,300 UP 3,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 161,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 92,900 UP 1,600
BukwangPharm 20,250 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,200 UP 200
SamyangFood 89,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,500 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 443,000 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,107,000 UP 26,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,100 UP 40
KAL 30,500 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,780 UP 30
BoryungPharm 22,400 UP 350
L&L 13,950 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,900 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,100 UP 1,500
Nongshim 309,000 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 275,000 UP 3,000
Daewoong 38,450 UP 650
LG Corp. 98,000 UP 900
DOOSAN 105,500 UP 5,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,950 UP 200
DL 79,200 UP 1,900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 102,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 39,150 UP 950
(MORE)
-
