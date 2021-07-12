KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 34,900 UP 400
Yuhan 62,200 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 181,000 DN 500
Daesang 26,600 0
SKNetworks 5,880 UP 70
ORION Holdings 16,450 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 9,340 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 UP 2,000
KCC 311,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 127,500 DN 500
AmoreG 61,600 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 230,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 24,250 UP 1,850
GCH Corp 34,300 UP 950
LotteChilsung 137,000 0
LOTTE 38,350 UP 650
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,150 UP 100
POSCO 344,500 UP 6,500
DB INSURANCE 55,000 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 79,700 UP 300
NHIS 12,500 UP 200
DongwonInd 258,000 UP 3,500
SK Discovery 49,450 DN 150
LS 69,600 UP 2,100
GC Corp 325,500 UP 4,000
Hyosung 108,500 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,180 UP 150
SKC 159,500 DN 500
GS E&C 43,600 UP 1,550
GS Retail 36,450 UP 100
Ottogi 529,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 35,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 730,000 DN 6,000
F&F Holdings 36,050 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 4,795 UP 145
HtlShilla 93,300 UP 600
Hanmi Science 84,900 UP 2,600
SamsungElecMech 186,500 UP 4,500
Hanssem 108,500 UP 3,000
KPIC 228,000 UP 2,500
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korea in search of solutions for looming ultra-low childbirth, aging population
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul
(LEAD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases rise above 1,300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul faces toughest curbs
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks