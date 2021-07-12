HITEJINRO 34,900 UP 400

Yuhan 62,200 UP 400

CJ LOGISTICS 181,000 DN 500

Daesang 26,600 0

SKNetworks 5,880 UP 70

ORION Holdings 16,450 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 9,340 UP 110

CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 UP 2,000

KCC 311,500 DN 1,000

SKBP 127,500 DN 500

AmoreG 61,600 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 230,000 UP 4,000

Huchems 24,250 UP 1,850

GCH Corp 34,300 UP 950

LotteChilsung 137,000 0

LOTTE 38,350 UP 650

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,150 UP 100

POSCO 344,500 UP 6,500

DB INSURANCE 55,000 UP 1,500

SamsungElec 79,700 UP 300

NHIS 12,500 UP 200

DongwonInd 258,000 UP 3,500

SK Discovery 49,450 DN 150

LS 69,600 UP 2,100

GC Corp 325,500 UP 4,000

Hyosung 108,500 UP 4,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,180 UP 150

SKC 159,500 DN 500

GS E&C 43,600 UP 1,550

GS Retail 36,450 UP 100

Ottogi 529,000 UP 5,000

IlyangPharm 35,850 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 730,000 DN 6,000

F&F Holdings 36,050 UP 100

MERITZ SECU 4,795 UP 145

HtlShilla 93,300 UP 600

Hanmi Science 84,900 UP 2,600

SamsungElecMech 186,500 UP 4,500

Hanssem 108,500 UP 3,000

KPIC 228,000 UP 2,500

(MORE)