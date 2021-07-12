KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 80,000 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 56,900 UP 100
S-Oil 105,000 UP 3,000
LG Innotek 228,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 255,000 UP 2,000
HMM 43,800 DN 850
KSOE 127,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 91,300 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,750 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 221,000 UP 5,000
OCI 113,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,200 UP 1,200
Mobis 281,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,200 DN 100
KorZinc 429,000 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,660 UP 110
S-1 82,000 UP 600
SKTelecom 326,500 UP 4,500
SNT MOTIV 68,100 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 50,500 UP 700
KEPCO 24,750 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDS 184,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,050 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 7,040 UP 60
Hanon Systems 16,450 UP 500
SK 278,000 UP 8,000
ShinpoongPharm 65,300 DN 1,800
Handsome 40,500 UP 1,700
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 78,000 UP 1,900
SamsungSecu 43,050 UP 200
Hanchem 236,500 UP 4,000
KG DONGBU STL 17,400 UP 850
DWS 45,450 UP 2,750
ZINUS 105,500 UP 2,000
IBK 10,250 UP 200
DONGSUH 29,900 UP 200
SamsungEng 22,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 131,000 UP 3,000
PanOcean 7,870 DN 70
(MORE)
-
