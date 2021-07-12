KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,700 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,850 UP 400
KT 32,450 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199500 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 19,750 UP 650
LG Uplus 14,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,100 UP 1,500
KT&G 83,600 UP 1,400
DHICO 25,500 DN 600
Doosanfc 47,150 UP 1,150
LG Display 23,200 UP 150
Kangwonland 25,800 UP 350
NAVER 418,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 162,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 772,000 DN 28,000
KIWOOM 120,500 UP 1,000
DSME 33,350 UP 650
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,400 UP 50
DongwonF&B 218,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 42,450 UP 650
LGH&H 1,726,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 849,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 54,100 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,000 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,150 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 158,500 DN 500
Celltrion 262,500 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,300 UP 500
KIH 97,000 UP 1,800
LOTTE Himart 33,950 UP 150
GS 44,450 UP 400
CJ CGV 29,900 UP 500
LIG Nex1 41,600 DN 50
Fila Holdings 53,400 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 200,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,150 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,550 UP 25
(MORE)
-
