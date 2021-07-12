KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 241,500 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 11,900 UP 450
SK Innovation 272,000 0
POONGSAN 37,150 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 51,500 UP 1,100
Hansae 22,400 UP 500
LX HAUSYS 104,000 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 41,100 UP 900
CSWIND 76,500 UP 1,700
GKL 16,450 UP 100
KOLON IND 78,700 DN 100
HanmiPharm 343,000 UP 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,520 UP 170
emart 154,500 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY505 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 55,300 UP 900
HANJINKAL 65,800 UP 3,600
DoubleUGames 61,400 UP 900
CUCKOO 120,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 138,000 UP 6,000
MANDO 62,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 870,000 UP 13,000
INNOCEAN 64,100 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 49,600 UP 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,250 UP 800
Netmarble 135,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68300 UP1700
ORION 118,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 UP 150
BGF Retail 167,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 247,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 32,750 UP 650
HYOSUNG TNC 878,000 DN 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 514,000 UP 1,000
SKBS 155,500 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 100
HYBE 307,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 210,000 UP 1,000
DL E&C 151,500 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 10,850 UP 200
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korea in search of solutions for looming ultra-low childbirth, aging population
-
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases rise above 1,300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul faces toughest curbs
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks