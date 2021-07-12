S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 12, 2021
All News 16:30 July 12, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.852 0.857 -0.5
2-year TB 1.197 1.200 -0.3
3-year TB 1.384 1.375 +0.9
10-year TB 2.022 2.033 -1.1
2-year MSB 1.186 1.188 -0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.877 1.874 +0.3
91-day CD 0.680 0.680 0.0
(END)
