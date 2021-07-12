Foreign ministry extends travel ban on 6 countries, parts of the Philippines
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Monday extended a travel ban on six countries in the Middle East and other regions, and some parts of the Philippines, for another six months, citing prolonged security risks.
The extension will apply to Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan and the southern region of the Philippine archipelago -- the Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi -- the ministry said.
The measure will take effect from Aug. 1 to Jan. 31, 2022.
The designated regions are exposed to constant risks of terrorist attacks and political instability that will likely persist for a considerable period of time, the ministry said.
Travel to Iraq, Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan has been banned since 2007. Seoul imposed the ban on Yemen in 2011, Libya in 2014 and the islands in the Philippines in 2015.


