KH E&t to raise 2.5 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:18 July 12, 2021

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- KH E&t Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 2.5 billion won(US$2.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.41 million common shares at a price of 1,412,430 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
