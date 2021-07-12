Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ehwa Defense Technology to raise 1 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:31 July 12, 2021

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Ehwa Defense Technology on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1 billion won(US$871,838). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 809,716 common shares at a price of 1,235 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
