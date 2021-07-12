Japan's attitude important over whether Moon will visit Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will take Japan's attitude into account when deciding whether to visit Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and bilateral summit talks, according to his office Monday.
"Our government intends to have South Korea-Japan summit talks," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, requesting anonymity. "But it maintains the position that there should be an accomplishment if talks are held."
The official was responding to speculation on the possibility of Moon attending the Olympic event slated for July 23 and holding his first face-to-face summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the occasion.
Given related Japanese news coverage, however, there is an "impression" that the Suga administration seems to be using the issue "politically," the official added.
Cheong Wa Dae is "watching (the situation) closely," the official said. "We think that Japan's attitude down the road is important."
The previous day, Seoul's foreign ministry expressed regret about a "leak" of information to Japanese media on ongoing diplomatic consultations between the neighboring countries regarding the issue of Moon's possible trip to Tokyo.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korea in search of solutions for looming ultra-low childbirth, aging population
-
(LEAD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas
-
Strictest COVID-19 curbs begin Monday in greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) COVID-19 cases rise above 1,300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul faces toughest curbs
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks