(LEAD) Opposition party backtracks on announcement of universal COVID-19 relief plan
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday backtracked on its earlier announcement with the ruling Democratic Party (DP) of a joint plan to provide COVID-19 relief to all citizens, not just select groups.
On Monday evening, the parties' respective spokespeople said DP Chairman Song Young-gil and PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok reached a consensus over dinner to give the handouts to the entire nation at a yet to be determined date.
Less than two hours later, however, senior PPP spokeswoman Hwangbo Seung-hee corrected the statement, saying the leaders agreed to "first use" the government's proposed extra budget to expand the scope of recipients among small business owners who have suffered losses due to the pandemic and increase the level of compensation.
"After that, if there are leftover funds, they agreed to review the need to expand the scope of recipients from the bottom 80 percent income bracket to the entire nation in light of the coronavirus situation," she said.
The change in stance reportedly came after the PPP's floor leadership raised strong objections to the fact that Lee had agreed to the universal relief plan without consulting the party.
Early this month, the government proposed an extra budget of 33 trillion won (US$28.7 billion) to finance another round of COVID-19 relief aid packages for people in the bottom 80 percent income bracket and small business owners.
South Korea has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, leading the health authorities to impose a semi-lockdown on the greater Seoul area for two weeks starting Monday.
