N. Korea continues to exploit own people, divert resources to weapons programs: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to exploit its own people by diverting their much needed resources to build weapons of mass destruction, a State Department spokesperson said Monday.
The remarks come in response to North Korea's recent accusation that the U.S. is using its humanitarian assistance as a way of pressuring other countries.
"We are aware of the statement. We remain concerned about the human rights situation in North Korea," the department spokesperson said in an email to Yonhap when asked about Pyongyang's accusation.
North Korea on Monday (Seoul time) argued many countries "have undergone bitter tastes as a result of pinning much hope on the American aid and humanitarian assistance."
Earlier reports suggested the U.S. may consider providing COVID-19 vaccine to North Korea if requested by the impoverished country.
"The DPRK continues to exploit its own citizens and divert resources from the country's people to build up its unlawful nuclear and ballistic weapons programs," the department spokesperson said, asking not to be identified.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
"Moreover, the DPRK has created significant barriers to the delivery of assistance by closing its borders and rejecting offers of international aid, while also limiting the personnel responsible for implementing and monitoring existing humanitarian projects," the State Department official added.
The United States has consistently named North Korea as one of the world's worst human rights violators in its annual report, also shortlisting Pyongyang as one of only 11 governments with a "policy or pattern" of human trafficking in its latest report released earlier this month.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
