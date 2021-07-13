Korean-language dailies

-- Vaccine reservations stop after jabs run out in 15 hours (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Universal basic income may be effective for the underprivileged but not for whole nation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Vaccine reservations stop due to lack of jabs (Donga Ilbo)

-- Opposition party backtracks on announcement of universal relief plan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Vaccine reservations stop due to lack of jabs, system malfunction (Segye Times)

-- Controversy between ruling, opposition party over universal relief plan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Vaccine reservations started without securing enough jabs (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chaos on 1st day of vaccine reservations for those in 50s (Hankyoreh)

-- A life without evening as latest social distancing restricts gatherings after 6 p.m. (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Regulation on reconstructing old apartments deleted (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Interpark to be put on M&A market (Korea Economic Daily)

