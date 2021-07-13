(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 13)

The case allegedly involving KAI is all the more serious as it is the manufacturer of the advanced pilot trainer T-50 Golden Eagle, light attack aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. No one can rule out the possibility that core technology for the prototype of the KF-21 fighter jet could have been stolen. Any possible leak of crucial data will deal a fatal blow to national security, let alone the loss of a huge amount of taxpayers' money poured into the project.