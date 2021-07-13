(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 13)

After the introduction of the toughest Level 4 social distancing rules for two weeks from Monday in the greater Seoul area, President Moon Jae-in said the measures are aimed at tackling the coronavirus pandemic with "short and stringent measures" and without lockdowns. On Monday, he apologized for asking for "more patience again" from the people. His apology came 12 days after he patted himself on the back for the efficacy of the so-called "K-quarantine."