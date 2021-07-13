Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Electronics' TV factory in South Africa burns down after riots

All News 08:57 July 13, 2021

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday its TV factory in South Africa has burned down as rioters turned violent there.

LG said its TV manufacturing and distribution facilities in Durban, eastern South Africa, were plundered Monday (local time) by protestors who are against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

"We've notified the South Korean Embassy and requested local authorities to mobilize their forces to extinguish the fire," a LG official said. "But we were told it is difficult to send firefighters as protestors were at the site."

No casualties have been reported, according to LG. The South Korean tech firm said it is difficult to estimate the property damage from the unrest in South Africa.

LG relocated its plant from Johannesburg to Durban last year. Its Durban factory produced TVs and monitors, and had about 100 workers.

This photo provided by a South Korean resident in South Africa shows LG Electronics Inc.'s factory in Durban on fire on July 12, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#LG Electronics #South Africa
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!