Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 13, 2021

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/26 Cloudy 30

Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 20

Suwon 33/25 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 34/26 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 34/24 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 33/24 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 20

Gwangju 32/25 Cloudy 10

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 20

Busan 30/25 Cloudy 0

