Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 13, 2021
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/26 Cloudy 30
Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 20
Suwon 33/25 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 34/26 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 34/24 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 33/24 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 20
Gwangju 32/25 Cloudy 10
Jeju 33/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 20
Busan 30/25 Cloudy 0
(END)
