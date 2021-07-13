Lotte Chemical to invest 4.4 tln won in hydrogen business by 2030
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Co., a major South Korean petrochemical company, said Tuesday it will invest 4.4 trillion won (US$3.8 billion) in the hydrogen business by 2030 to cut its carbon emissions and foster the new growth driver.
The petrochemical unit of Lotte Group said it aims to generate 3 trillion won in annual sales and achieve 10 percent of its operating profits from the hydrogen business over the next decade.
Lotte Chemical said it will pump out about 600,000 tons of clean hydrogen using its eco-friendly production technology, setting a goal of taking up 30 percent of the domestic hydrogen market by 2030.
The company plans to supply hydrogen to Lotte's logistics and retail affiliates, as well as fuel cell electric vehicles, to expand its presence in the domestic market.
To further boost demand in various industrial areas, the firm plans to build new hydrogen fuel cell power plants and hydrogen fueling stations across the nation by 2030.
Lotte Chemical said it will establish a comprehensive hydrogen value chain ranging from production, distribution and utilization to capture a bigger share of the zero-emission energy market.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
-
(LEAD) Moon says very sorry for asking people to endure toughest social distancing rules
-
(4th LD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas