K-pop rookie Enhypen sweeps Oricon music charts with debut Japanese single
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Enhypen has topped a key daily and a weekly music chart in Japan with its debut Japanese single, music tracker Oricon said Tuesday.
"Border: Hakanai" ranked No. 1 on Oricon's latest weekly singles chart, selling over 200,000 copies from July 5 to Sunday, according to Oricon News.
The band's first Japanese single also sat atop Oricon's daily singles chart for the seventh consecutive day since its release last Tuesday.
Enhypen, which debuted in November, is the first among both Japanese and overseas acts to come in at the highest place on the weekly chart with a debut single in Japan this year.
The seven-piece act is the fifth overseas musicians to achieve such a feat, following Korean actor-singer Jang Keun-suk and three K-pop boy bands -- EXO, iKON and Stray Kids.
Enhypen's three-track single album comprises Japanese language versions of "Given-Taken" and "Let Me In," released in Korea last year, as well as the original Japanese number "Forget Me Not."
The K-pop act garnered a huge fan base in Tokyo as "I-Land," Korean broadcaster Mnet's audition show that picked the group members, aired in the Asian country. Japanese member Niki is also believed to have contributed to the band's popularity there.
The group had topped Oricon's key album charts with its Korean EPs -- "Border: Day One" and "Border: Carnival" -- even before making its official debut in Japan.
