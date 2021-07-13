(2nd LD) S. Korea expresses strong protest over Japan's renewed Dokdo claims in defense white paper
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; RECASTS byline; ADDS photo)
By Song Sang-ho and Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed strong protest Tuesday over Japan's renewed claims to the East Sea islets of Dokdo in an annual defense policy paper, calling for Tokyo to immediately retract its "futile" claims.
The ministries of foreign affairs and national defense called in Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, and Col. Takashi Matshmoto, a defense attache, respectively, to lodge a protest.
"Our government strongly protests Japan's futile territorial claims to Dokdo, which is our inherent territory historically, geographically and by international law, and urges it to immediately retract the claims," Choi Young-sam, foreign ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
"The government makes it clear again that the Japanese government's wrongful argument has no impact on our sovereignty over our territory, Dokdo, and that we will respond to any provocation over Dokdo in a grave, stern manner," he added.
Earlier in the day, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi reported this year's defense white paper laying claim to Dokdo during a Cabinet session led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Tokyo's claims came as the two countries have been in talks over the possibility of President Moon Jae-in attending the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games later this month and having talks with Suga to help address protracted rows over wartime history and trade.
Tokyo repeated the claims in the white paper for the 17th consecutive year, dampening the mood for regional cooperation in the lead-up to the Summer Games slated for July 23-Aug. 8.
Territorial tensions already resurfaced due to the inclusion of the East Sea outcroppings in the map of the route of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay, which had triggered calls here for a boycott of the Games.
The 2021 paper stated that the territorial issue over Dokdo and the four disputed islands also claimed by Russia remains "unresolved."
This year's white paper took on more provocative hues, as its cover carried an image of Samurai, a warrior in a pre-modern Japan -- evocative of Tokyo's wartime atrocities, particularly for victims of Japan's past militarism, like South Korea.
Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to make the sovereignty claims in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.
South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
-
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
-
(LEAD) Moon says very sorry for asking people to endure toughest social distancing rules