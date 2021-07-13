Scorching heat wave blankets South Korea
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The scorching weather continued to grip South Korea on Tuesday with heat advisories and warnings in place for most of the country.
Seoul experienced the year's first tropical night Monday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast daytime highs will rise above 33 C in Seoul, Daejeon, Gangneung, Jeju and other cities and to 35 C in Deagu on Tuesday.
Heat alerts have been in effect across the country. Heat advisories and warnings are issued when the maximum sensible temperature is projected to be above 33 C and 35 C, respectively, for two consecutive days.
Many regions will continue to experience a tropical night Tuesday, the agency said. The phenomenon occurs when the temperature does not fall under 25 C during the nighttime.
Seoul, Gwangju and other cities were hit by the season's first tropical night Monday, about three weeks earlier than last year, the KMA said.
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
-
(LEAD) Moon says very sorry for asking people to endure toughest social distancing rules
-
(4th LD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas