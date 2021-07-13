(LEAD) Scorching heat wave blankets South Korea
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info in paras 2, 8-10)
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The scorching weather continued to grip South Korea on Tuesday with heat advisories and warnings in place for most of the country.
Forecasters warned a stronger heat wave will strike next week following an early end of the monsoon season.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast daytime highs will rise above 33 C in Seoul, Daejeon, Gangneung, Jeju and other cities, and to 35 C in Daegu on Tuesday.
Heat alerts have been in effect across the country. Heat advisories and warnings are issued when the maximum sensible temperature is projected to be above 33 C and 35 C, respectively, for two consecutive days.
Many regions will continue to experience a tropical night Tuesday, the agency said. The phenomenon occurs when the temperature does not fall under 25 C during the nighttime.
Seoul, Gwangju and other cities were hit by the season's first tropical night Monday, about three weeks earlier than last year, the KMA said.
Meteorologists forecast the hot weather will worsen following the end of the rainy season, expected early next week.
The monsoon period, which began early this month, will be over after a bout of rainfall likely Sunday and Monday, the KMA said.
The North Pacific High will then cover the Korean Peninsula, bringing a stronger and prolonged heat wave to the country, it added.
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
-
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
-
(LEAD) Moon says very sorry for asking people to endure toughest social distancing rules