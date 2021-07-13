Labor union of unification ministry voices 'strong regret' over calls to scrap ministry
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The labor union of unification ministry employees expressed "strong regret" Tuesday over the main opposition People Power Party leader's call for scrapping the agency handling reconciliation efforts with North Korea.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok called into question the existence of the unification ministry in a radio interview last week, saying it is inefficient to separate the duties of the unification ministry from the foreign ministry.
Unification Minister Lee In-young immediately rebuffed his arguments and voiced strong regret. Later, he also criticized the PPP chairman for lacking "historical awareness" with regard to unification of the Korean Peninsula.
"The labor union of the unification ministry expresses strong regret and worries over the arguments recently being raised by some that the ministry has to be dismantled," the union said in a statement.
"The peace and unification on the Korean Peninsula is what the Korean people ask us to achieve and the duty presented to our time," it added. "Whether to dismantle the unification ministry is not a matter of debate predicated on impromptu remarks emanating from the perspectives of political interests and narrow-minded performance-based ways of thinking."
The union also called for the ministry to use the controversy as a chance to renew itself and strengthen its functions in order to better serve the Constitution that supports a "peaceful unification" and heal the wounds from the decadeslong division of the Korean Peninsula.
The ministry was first launched in 1969 as the Board of National Unification. It was later upgraded into a full ministry responsible for all issues related to inter-Korean relations and unification.
Inter-Korean relations remain chilled since the Hanoi summit between the United States and North Korea in early 2019. The ties got strained further after North Korea blew up a joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong last summer in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent into the country by defector groups.
The two Koreas technically remain in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
-
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
-
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
-
(LEAD) Moon says very sorry for asking people to endure toughest social distancing rules