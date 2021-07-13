KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,500 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 39,450 UP 300
HITEJINRO 35,100 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 185,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 106,500 UP 1,000
Yuhan 62,500 UP 300
DL 81,500 UP 2,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,250 UP 300
KIA CORP. 87,900 UP 200
ORION Holdings 16,350 DN 100
CJ 102,000 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 30,150 DN 150
LX INT 30,150 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 2,840 DN 75
Hyundai M&F INS 25,700 UP 400
SKNetworks 6,190 UP 310
DongkukStlMill 21,100 DN 100
Daesang 26,850 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 8,180 UP 80
SamyangFood 89,600 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,900 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 444,500 UP 1,500
KAL 30,950 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,800 UP 20
TaekwangInd 1,113,000 UP 6,000
LG Corp. 100,000 UP 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 161,000 DN 500
BoryungPharm 22,850 UP 450
L&L 14,100 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,600 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,800 DN 300
Shinsegae 281,000 UP 6,000
SK hynix 123,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 632,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 58,500 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,300 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,500 UP 850
Kogas 35,400 UP 100
Hanwha 30,850 UP 50
