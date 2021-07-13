DB HiTek 64,500 UP 200

NEXENTIRE 9,600 UP 260

CHONGKUNDANG 136,500 UP 1,000

KCC 312,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 132,500 UP 5,000

AmoreG 62,400 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 230,000 0

BukwangPharm 20,300 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 71,800 UP 600

Daewoong 37,950 DN 500

SKTelecom 325,500 DN 1,000

SNT MOTIV 69,400 UP 1,300

HyundaiElev 50,400 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 187,000 UP 3,000

KUMHOTIRE 6,920 DN 120

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,450 UP 400

Hanon Systems 16,250 DN 200

SK 282,500 UP 4,500

ShinpoongPharm 64,200 DN 1,100

Handsome 40,900 UP 400

COWAY 78,000 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 113,000 UP 2,000

IBK 10,350 UP 100

DONGSUH 29,700 DN 200

Asiana Airlines 17,200 0

Mobis 284,000 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,500 UP 300

S-1 84,400 UP 2,400

ZINUS 107,000 UP 1,500

Hanchem 237,500 UP 1,000

DWS 48,450 UP 3,000

KEPCO 24,800 UP 50

SamsungSecu 43,600 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 17,250 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,000 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,100 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 163,500 UP 5,000

Celltrion 263,000 UP 500

Huchems 24,550 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 DN 2,500

(MORE)