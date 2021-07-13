KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 64,500 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 9,600 UP 260
CHONGKUNDANG 136,500 UP 1,000
KCC 312,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 132,500 UP 5,000
AmoreG 62,400 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 230,000 0
BukwangPharm 20,300 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,800 UP 600
Daewoong 37,950 DN 500
SKTelecom 325,500 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 69,400 UP 1,300
HyundaiElev 50,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 187,000 UP 3,000
KUMHOTIRE 6,920 DN 120
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,450 UP 400
Hanon Systems 16,250 DN 200
SK 282,500 UP 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 64,200 DN 1,100
Handsome 40,900 UP 400
COWAY 78,000 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,000 UP 2,000
IBK 10,350 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,700 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
Mobis 284,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,500 UP 300
S-1 84,400 UP 2,400
ZINUS 107,000 UP 1,500
Hanchem 237,500 UP 1,000
DWS 48,450 UP 3,000
KEPCO 24,800 UP 50
SamsungSecu 43,600 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 17,250 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,000 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,100 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 163,500 UP 5,000
Celltrion 263,000 UP 500
Huchems 24,550 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 DN 2,500
(MORE)
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
BTS drops new summer bop 'Permission to Dance'
BTS extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100 to seven straight weeks
New BTS song 'Permission to Dance' tops iTunes charts in 92 regions
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
Restaurant owners mull closing before dinnertime as gov't enforces semi-lockdown for 2 weeks
(LEAD) New daily cases above 1,000 for week, delta variant spreading fast
(LEAD) Five injured after Army helicopter crash-lands
(4th LD) New infections above 1,000 for 6th day, cases start to rise in non-capital areas